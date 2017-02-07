Lady Gaga to perform with Metallica at the Grammys

Metallica postponed tour dates in Europe this week due to an illness afflicting frontman James Hetfield’s vocals. The band still intends to perform at the Grammys this weekend, but with a prominent reinforcement in tow.

Days removed from her appearance at the Super Bowl, Lady Gaga is scheduled to join the heavy metal legends when they hit the stage on Sunday night, the Grammys announced this morning.

At first glance, Metallica and Gaga may appear to be unlikely bedfellows. However, long before she headlined the Big Game, Gaga cut her chops singing in a Led Zeppelin tribute band. She recently showed off her skills during an appearance on the Howard Stern Show, singing an impromptu version of “Black Dog”.

Despite a highly publicized boycott from Kanye West, Drake, and Justin Bieber, the 2017 Grammy lineup is shaping up to be quite spectacular. Other confirmed performers include Daft Punk and The Weeknd, Adele, Bruno Mars, John Legend, and Katy Perry, whose participation was also announced today. Beyoncé’s appearance is also heavily rumored.