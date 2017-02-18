Following a prolific two-year run that brought Ultraviolence and Honeymoon, Lana Del Rey limited her musical output in 2016. Now, though, she appears set to return with her fifth album, which she’s previewing today with a new single called “Love”. Check it out below.

Update: According to a press release, “Love” is indeed the first track from Del Rey’s upcoming, as-yet-unannounced fifth album. The track was produced by Benny Blanco and Emile Haynie. Many more guests will be featured on other album tracks, the press release adds.

Of the album, Lana said in a statement, “I made my first 4 albums for me, but this one is for my fans and about where I hope we are all headed”.

LDR has lined up a string of European festival appearances for this summer, including appearances at Lollapalooza Paris, Helsinki’s Flow Festival, Oslo’s Oya Festival, and Way Out West Festival in Göteborg, Sweden.