At first glance Lana Del Rey’s video for her new single, “Love”, isn’t particularly unique. It utilizes a faded color pallet, black-and-white imagery, and classic cars to reflect that sort of retro predilection on which the pop singer has made a career. But at the halfway point, things take a turn towards something more like J.J. Abrams’ form of nostalgia. That means flying vehicles, distant planets, and even a touch of lens flare. Check out the romantic clip above.

“Love” is the lead single from Del Rey’s forthcoming fifth album. Information about the record is still scarce besides the fact that Rick Nowels produced and Benny Blanco and Emile Haynie helped out on “Love”. More guests are also expected to feature throughout the effort. “I made my first 4 albums for me,” LDR said in a statement, “but this one is for my fans and about where I hope we are all headed”.