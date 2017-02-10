At a concert last week, Future Islands gave the city of Chicago a pretty comprehensive preview of their upcoming album, The Far Field. The Baltimore synthpop outfit showed the rest of America what to expect with a performance of their new single “Ran” on last night’s The Tonight Show.

Led by an emotional Samuel T. Herring — the frontman frequently pounded his chest and stared longingly off into the crowd — Future Islands delivered a gripping performance that brought to mind their first late-night TV feat on Letterman back in 2014. Replay the whole thing up above.

The Far Field, the follow-up to 2014’s breakthrough Singles, arrives April 7th through 4AD. Ticket holders for the band’s upcoming tour dates are in for a doozy.