Lauren Graham will get mad at Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm’s new season

We haven’t had a new season of HBO’s Curb your Enthusiasm in six years, and it’s safe to say America is frothing at the mouth for more of Larry David’s ill-fated condemnations of otherwise benign behavior. As we previously noted, a new season is slated for sometime this year, and will feature most of the original cast, including Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, and Susie Essman.

Also joining the series for a multi-episode arc is Lauren Graham, who just wrapped up a run on Netflix’s Gilmore Girls revival. There’s no word on what Graham’s role will be as of yet, but we’re sure it will involve being really, really mad at Larry David. Graham seems excited.

Graham will also star in a new Fox comedy pilot, Linda From HR, where she’ll play a woman leading a “monotonous, unfulfilled life” who’s invigorated by an “exciting but dangerous tailspin.” Sounds like much-loved but since-forgotten Chuck, eh?