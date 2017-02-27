Menu
LCD Soundsystem, A Tribe Called Quest, Solange to headline Pitchfork Festival 2017

Indie festival returns to Chicago this July

Pitchfork 2017

Pitchfork Music Festival returns to Chicago’s Union Park from July 14th – 16th. LCD Soundsystem, A Tribe Called Question, and Solange are this year’s headliners, according to Ticketfly, where tickets to the festival are currently on sale.

Update: In addition to a headlining performance from Solange, her Saint Heron record label will host an event series featuring an onsite art installation, film screening, artist talks, late night jazz jam sessions, and more.

The rest of the the lineup is still forthcoming.

