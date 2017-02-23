Menu
Leonard Cohen collaborator shares memorial video for “Traveling Light” — watch

A lyric video featuring archival and previously unseen footage of the late icon

February 23, 2017
Leonard Cohen worked with a number of artists on his final album, and today one of those collaborators has shared a tribute to the late legend. Visual artist Sammy Slabbinck has released a lyric video for the You Want It Darker  track “Traveling Light”. Created “with the excellent guidance” of Cohen’s son, Adam, the clip features previously unreleased footage of the iconic singer-songwriter alongside archival video. It opens with Cohen sitting on a sunny porch, smoking a cigarette, as he discusses his fading health. “I feel a lot stronger,” he says with a laugh, “but I’m actually a lot weaker.”

Watch the video above. One of the greatest singers of all time, Cohen died in his sleep last November after falling in the middle of the night. For more on the beloved musician, read Ryan Bray’s tribute editorial, “Why Leonard Cohen Was Our Man”.

