Let’s Go Crazy: Prince’s music has returned to streaming services

The rumors were true: Prince’s music has returned to streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon Music, and Google Play. Beginning today, subscribers of these platforms can listen to 18 of his studio albums and six compilations,

Among the releases now available to stream are classic LPs like 1978’s For You, 1981’s Controversy, 1982’s 1999, 1984’s Purple Rain, and 1987’s Sign ‘O’ The Times as well as more recent albums including 2014’s Plectrumelectrum and Art Official Age.

Here’s the full list:

For You

Prince

Dirty Mind

Controversy

1999

Purple Rain

Around The World In A Day

Parade

Sign ‘O’ The Times

Lovesexy

Batman

Music From Graffiti Bridge

Diamonds And Pearls

[Love Symbol]

Come

The Vault – Old Friends 4 Sale

Plectrumelectrum

Art Official Age

4Ever

The Hits 1

The Hits 2

The Hits/The B-Sides

The Very Best Of Prince

Ultimate

For years, Prince had reservations about the benefits of streaming platforms. “What I meant was that the internet was over for anyone who wants to get paid, and I was right about that,” he told The Guardian, clarifying a comment he’d made about online media back in 2010. “Tell me a musician who’s got rich off digital sales.” Nevertheless, in 2014 he agreed to a new licensing deal with Warner Bros., which culminated in his music streaming on TIDAL in 2015. Following his tragic death in April 2016, Prince’s estate sued TIDAL seeking to end the platform’s exclusivity.

Earlier this week, Universal struck a deal with Prince’s estate to acquire the musician’s independent and unreleased music.