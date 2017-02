Linkin Park have announced a new a new album. Entitled One More Light, the band’s seventh full-length arrives May 19th.

To coincide with the announcement, the band took to Facebook Live and performed a stripped down version of the album’s lead single, “Heavy”. They’ve also shared a lyric video for the song. Watch both videos below.

One More Light serves as the follow-up to 2014’s The Hunting Party.

One More Light Artwork: