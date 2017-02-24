Lionel Richie postpones tour with Mariah Carey

Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey were set to embark on a co-headlining tour next month. Now, though, the upcoming jaunt has been postponed as Richie recovers from knee surgery.

In a statement, Richie said, “When you have been performing as long as I have it takes a toll on your body. Unfortunately my recovery from a knee procedure will not have me 100 percent ready to start the tour next month. I don’t want to disappoint my fans and I look forward to being back on stage so we can all be ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ together again.”

“The tour will be postponed until this summer and I’ll announce new dates next week,” Richie added.