Lionel Richie postpones tour with Mariah Carey

Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey were set to embark on a co-headlining tour next month. Now, though, the upcoming jaunt has been postponed as Richie recovers from knee surgery.
In a statement, Richie said, “When you have been performing as long as I have it takes a toll on your body. Unfortunately my recovery from a knee procedure will not have me 100 percent ready to start the tour next month. I don’t want to disappoint my fans and I look forward to being back on stage so we can all be ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ together again.”
“The tour will be postponed until this summer and I’ll announce new dates next week,” Richie added.
Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey – All the Hits Tour Dates:
03/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
03/17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
03/24 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
03/25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/28 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
03/30 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
04/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
04/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/08 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
04/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills
04/14 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
04/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
04/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
04/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
04/23 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
04/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
04/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
04/28 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
04/30 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
05/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
05/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
05/08 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
05/10 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
05/13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
05/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
05/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
05/26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
05/27 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center