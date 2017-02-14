Since releasing 2014’s Nabuma Rubberband, Little Dragon’s output has been limited to collaborations with Flume and De La Soul. Today, however, they’re returned a new, original single called “High”.

Throwback synths welcome in the warm slice of alternative R&B, a track full of smooth, subtle low-end and snapping percussion. “High” is equal parts meditative and sensual, and you can check it out via the blurry video above.

In addition to the new music, Little Dragon have announced their first North American tour in two years. The dates kick off in mid-April around their appearance at Coachella and will take the band to venerable venues like Detroit, Michigan’s Majestic Theater; Santa Barbara, California’s Santa Barbara Bowl; and Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater. Check their complete itinerary below, and find tickets here beginning February 17th.

Little Dragon 2017 Tour Dates:

04/13 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/16 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

04/18 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC *

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/22 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^

04/23 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Live Wire

04/25 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theater *

04/26 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

04/27 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

04/29 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

04/30 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

05/02 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

05/03 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre *

05/04 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

05/05-07 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Beats Festival

06/10-11 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival

06/15-17 – Barcelona, ES @ Sónar Festival

07/22 – Squaw Valley, CA @ Wanderlust Festival

07/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater ^

07/29 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang ^

07/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

09/07-09 – Dorset, UK @ Bestival

* = w/ Goldlink

^ = w/ Glass Animals