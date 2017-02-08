Great horror isn’t exactly rare these days, but you certainly snag what you can get, and if A24 puts its stamp on it — grab it. That’s why we’re pretty psyched about the followup from Krisha director Trey Edward Shults. You’ve seen Krisha, right? Oh, you haven’t? Well, do yourself a favor and factor that slice of 70-minute anxiety into your already fucked up life. It was hands down one of last year’s top 25 films.

Anyways, Shults returns with another nail biter, only this one appears to be more straightforward with its horror. He’s calling the flick It Comes At Night, and it’s fully stacked with a competitive lineup of A-listers, specifically Joel Edgerton, Riley Keough, Christopher Abbott, and Carmen Ejogo. Lately, the film’s been building steam and buzz online and today A24 dropped a nerve-rattling teaser. Watch above.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Imagine the end of the world— Now imagine something worse.

Award-winning filmmaker Trey Edward Shults follows his incredible debut feature Krisha with It Comes At Night, a horror film following a man (Joel Edgerton) as he is learns that the evil stalking his family home may be only a prelude to horrors that come from within.

Secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorizes the world, the tenuous domestic order he has established with his wife and son is put to the ultimate test with the arrival of a desperate young family seeking refuge.

Despite the best intentions of both families, paranoia and mistrust boil over as the horrors outside creep ever-closer, awakening something hidden and monstrous within him as he learns that the protection of his family comes at the cost of his soul.

It Comes At Night scares on August 25th.