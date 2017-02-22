Louis C.K.’s new standup special to debut on Netflix in April

With the exception of a stint hosting Saturday Night Live and the extremely dark comedy Horace & Pete, humanity has been devoid of Louis C.K. Fortunately, Netflix is about to change that.

The streaming giant has signed a deal with C.K. for two new standup specials. The first will arrive on April 4th. Simply titled 2017, it was filmed during a four-night stint in Washington, DC this past January.

The pact with C.K. follows similar deals struck by Netflix with A-list comedians including Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock. The streaming giant has promised to spend upward of $6 billion in original content in 2017.