Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Louis C.K.’s new standup special to debut on Netflix in April

Titled 2017, it was filmed during a four-night stint in Washington, DC this past January

by
on February 22, 2017, 12:50pm
0 comments
louis-ck

With the exception of a stint hosting Saturday Night Live and the extremely dark comedy Horace & Pete, humanity has been devoid of Louis C.K. Fortunately, Netflix is about to change that.

The streaming giant has signed a deal with C.K. for two new standup specials. The first will arrive on April 4th. Simply titled 2017, it was filmed during a four-night stint in Washington, DC this past January.

The pact with C.K. follows similar deals struck by Netflix with A-list comedians including Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock. The streaming giant has promised to spend upward of $6 billion in original content in 2017.

Previous Story
The Walkmen’s Walter Martin announces new LP, shares “Hey Matt” feat. The National’s Matt Berninger — listen
Next Story
Whitney announce US world tour with Natalie Prass, share new Bob Dylan cover — listen
No comments
More Stories