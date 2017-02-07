Experimental songwriter Lydia Ainsworth is prepping the follow-up to 2014’s well-received Right From Real. Titled Darling of the Afterglow, it’s due in stores March 31st through Arbutus/Bella Union.

Two of the record’s 11 tracks have been revealed thus far: last month’s surreal “The Road” and today’s pseudo title track “Afterglow”. The newest offering is a fine bit of deconstructed pop that hums and simmers with equal parts mystery and grace. In a statement to FADER, Ainsworth explained how the soothing nature of the cut came to be:

“I was living in LA at the time I wrote the song. After spending a day producing the instrumental in Burbank with Jim-E Stack and a French bulldog named Peaches I brought the track home for a walk around Echo Park Lake. By the lake lives a beautiful Art Deco statue named ‘Nuestra Señora Reina de Los Angeles’ (Queen of the Angels). Walking around just after sunset, drenched in a feeling of disconnect and isolation I found comfort in the Queen of the Angels. She gave me the inspiration for the lyrics and melody of the song. It was as if she was singing them to me.”

Check it out above via its official music video, also released today. Directed by Ainsworth’s younger sister, Abby, it’s an intriguing watch starring Lydia and a group of masked dancers.

In support of the forthcoming LP, Lydia will embark on her first-ever headlining tour in April.

Lydia Ainsworth 2017 Tour Dates:

03/14-17 – Austin, TX @ South By Southwest

04/19 – Washington, DC @ DC 9

04/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

04/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

04/24 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott

04/25 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PBD

04/26 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

04/28 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

04/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

05/02 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

05/03 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

05/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

05/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

05/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo