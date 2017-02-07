Menu
M.I.A. to curate Meltdown Festival 2017

Sri Lankan pop provocateur follows in the footsteps of David Bowie, Patti Smith, David Byrne, and others

on February 07, 2017, 10:45am
mia

Photo by Eric Tra

M.I.A. has been given the reins of this year’s Meltdown Festival. The Sri Lankan pop provocateur will curate the 24th edition of the iconic event, set to take place June 9th – 18th in London. She follows in the footsteps of such past curators as David Bowie, Patti Smith, David Byrne, Nick Cave, Morrissey, Jarvis Cocker, Massive Attack, ANOHNI, and others.

(Read: People Forget I’m Many Things: M.I.A. on Identity, Politics, and Being Understood)

“For me this Meltdown will be about putting on a musical week that shows different types of music which have inspired each other to exist,” M.I.A. said in a statement. “Genres that support other genres, redefining the concept of a melting pot. Respect the history, don’t live in it. I plan to bring together music’s best forward thinkers who have contributed to all our lives. When music acts as inspiration, it’s boundary-less.”

No performers have yet to be announced, though M.I.A. did send out a call to fans for suggestions:

M.I.A. released her latest full-length, AIMthis past September amid hints that it could be her “last album.” Even if she doesn’t plan on recording again, her Meltdown gig shows she’s still a good ways away from being fully retired.

