M.I.A. to curate Meltdown Festival 2017

M.I.A. has been given the reins of this year’s Meltdown Festival. The Sri Lankan pop provocateur will curate the 24th edition of the iconic event, set to take place June 9th – 18th in London. She follows in the footsteps of such past curators as David Bowie, Patti Smith, David Byrne, Nick Cave, Morrissey, Jarvis Cocker, Massive Attack, ANOHNI, and others.

“For me this Meltdown will be about putting on a musical week that shows different types of music which have inspired each other to exist,” M.I.A. said in a statement. “Genres that support other genres, redefining the concept of a melting pot. Respect the history, don’t live in it. I plan to bring together music’s best forward thinkers who have contributed to all our lives. When music acts as inspiration, it’s boundary-less.”

No performers have yet to be announced, though M.I.A. did send out a call to fans for suggestions:

M.I.A. released her latest full-length, AIM, this past September amid hints that it could be her “last album.” Even if she doesn’t plan on recording again, her Meltdown gig shows she’s still a good ways away from being fully retired.