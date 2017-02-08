Menu
M.I.A. unveils video for new song “P.O.W.A.” — watch

In which she lightly calls out Rihanna, Madonna, and Ariana Grande

on February 08, 2017, 4:35pm
M.I.A. fans should be doubly excited this Wednesday afternoon: the Sri Lankan artist has shared a new song called “P.O.W.A.” as well as its corresponding music video.

The fresh offering is a bouncy cut that promotes activism and outspokenness — a point which she drives home by referencing (or rather calling out) a couple of major pop stars. “I’m not Rihanna, I’m not Madonna, I’m not Mariah or Ariana/ I’m been around in this world causing drama,” she sings toward the end. “The real spice girl, hot girl power.”

Its visual was directed by M.I.A. and captures the musician as she relaxes in a truck bed full of flowers and stands amidst majestic canyons. There’s also some cool choreographed shots from what looks like a desert. Watch it up above.

Find the song’s full lyrics below. Earlier this week, M.I.A. was named the curator of this year’s Meltdown Festival in London.

