M. Night Shyamalan is on a roll. His last two films, The Visit and Split, have been both critically and commercially successful, reversing the fortune of the once-maligned genre filmmaker. We previously announced that he’d also be behind TNT’s reboot of the Tales From the Crypt franchise, and now we have a new teaser to further whet our appetites.

It was previously said that the new stories would be culled from trending pieces posted to the fiction site, Wattpad, and the footage bears a decidedly modern milieu. In the teaser, Shyamalan calls the original show a “forbidden fruit” from his childhood, celebrating its “dark, ironic” tone. He describes his approach as spanning multiple genres, perhaps overdoing it a bit when he calls it “a destination for the highest level of storytelling.”

And, though he offers not a single pun, he does confirm the presence of the iconic Cryptkeeper. No release date has been set as of now, but it’s been said that the show will anchor a two-hour block of horror programming on the channel. Fingers crossed it doesn’t go the route of its predecessor. Watch the two-minute teaser above.