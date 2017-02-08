Menu
Mad Cool Festival lives up to its name with stacked 2017 lineup

New additions include Slowdive, Savages, Foals, Cage the Elephant, UNKLE, SBTRKT, Floating Points, and more

on February 08, 2017, 11:35am
Mad Cool Festival

Madrid’s Mad Cool Music Festival cracked the top 10 in our winter 2017 power rankings, and deservedly so. The preliminary lineup boasted Foo Fighters, Green Day, Kings of Leon, Wilco, Ryan Adams, Belle and Sebastian, Röyksopp, Alt-J, Spoon, Rancid, Dinosaur Jr., Kurt Vile, Warpaint, and Wolf Alice, among others.

Today, festival organizers expanded the lineup with several exciting additions. Among them: Slowdive, Savages, Foals, Cage the Elephant, UNKLE, SBTRKT, Floating Points, Junior Boys, Benjamin Booker, Quique Gonzalez, Jagwar Ma, Catfish and the Bottlemen, and Star Slinger.

Mad Cool Festival goes down July 6th – 8th at Caja Mágica in Madrid. Tickets are available through the festival’s website.

