Mandy Moore knows a thing or two about separation. The former pop star/This Is Us actress went through a pretty drawn-out divorce with a certain high-profile musician, but they both seem to be moving on nicely. He wrote what could be his best album in years after the split, and she shacked up with Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith. But in the video for Dawes’ “Roll with the Punches”, it looks like that relationship is crumbling too.

The clip for the We’re All Gonna Die track finds Goldsmith and Moore dividing their property after they break up. Only thing is, they take “dividing” extremely literally and hire a construction crew to cut all their stuff in half. The bed, the couch, the toaster, even the hair drier all get the saw as the two former lovers share forlorn looks.

Director Daniel Henry (Kurt Vile’s “Pretty Pimpin'”, Jack White’s “High Ball Stepper”) said the concept was inspired by a true story. “I got the idea for the video after I read a true story about a disgruntled German man whose 12-year marriage ended tragically,” he told EW. “He quite literally split all of their belongs in two, in a vindictive-yet-beautiful move that inspired the video. The whole idea made me laugh at its extreme pettiness, but ended up perfectly representing the process of moving on.”

Watch the video above. For a look at happier times, you can revisit Moore’s appearance in Dawes’ video for “When the Tequila Runs Out”.

In addition to the clip, Dawes have released a brand new live album. Recorded during the first four shows of their current tour behind We’re All Gonna Die, the streaming-only album is called We’re All Gonna Live. Take a listen below; the phone number on the album art (1-[323]-657-3445) currently directs to a Google Voice mailbox, so feel free to leave the band a message.