Mark Kozelek releases new album as Sun Kil Moon: Stream

Mark Kozelek has two new album from Sun Kil Moon on the way. 30 Seconds to the Decline of Planet Earth, a collaborative LP with Jesu, was previously announced for a June 1st release. Now, he’s announced details of a second album, and it’s arriving even sooner.

Common As Light and Love Are Red Valleys of Blood is out this Friday, February 17th. Better yet, fans can stream the entire thing right this second via his website. Accompanying the stream is an interview with Kozelek conducted by Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst.

A double album spanning 16 tracks, Common As Light… is about “events from January to August of 2016 and how Mark processed it all while traveling.” It serves as the proper follow-up to 2015’s Universal Themes.

Common As Light and Love Are Red Valleys of Blood Tracklist:

Disc 1:

01. God Bless Ohio

02. Chili Lemon Peanuts

03. Philadelphia Cop

04. The Highway Song

05. Lone Star

06. Window Sash Weights

07. Sarah Lawrence College Song

08. Butch Lullaby

Disc 2:

01. Stranger Than Paradise

02. Early June Blues

03. Bergen To Trondheim

04. I Love Portugal

05. Bastille Day

06. Vague Rock Song

07. Seventies TV Show Theme Song

08. I Love You Forever And Beyond Eternity