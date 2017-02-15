Mark Kozelek releases new album as Sun Kil Moon: Stream

Mark Kozelek has two new album from Sun Kil Moon on the way. 30 Seconds to the Decline of Planet Earth, a collaborative LP with Jesu, was previously announced for a June 1st release. Now, he’s announced details of a second album, and it’s arriving even sooner.
Common As Light and Love Are Red Valleys of Blood is out this Friday, February 17th. Better yet, fans can stream the entire thing right this second via his website. Accompanying the stream is an interview with Kozelek conducted by Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst.
A double album spanning 16 tracks, Common As Light… is about “events from January to August of 2016 and how Mark processed it all while traveling.” It serves as the proper follow-up to 2015’s Universal Themes.
Common As Light and Love Are Red Valleys of Blood Tracklist:
Disc 1:
01. God Bless Ohio
02. Chili Lemon Peanuts
03. Philadelphia Cop
04. The Highway Song
05. Lone Star
06. Window Sash Weights
07. Sarah Lawrence College Song
08. Butch Lullaby
Disc 2:
01. Stranger Than Paradise
02. Early June Blues
03. Bergen To Trondheim
04. I Love Portugal
05. Bastille Day
06. Vague Rock Song
07. Seventies TV Show Theme Song
08. I Love You Forever And Beyond Eternity