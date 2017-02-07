On April 28th, Mark Lanegan will return with a new album called Gargoyle. Credited under his Mark Lanegan Band moniker, the follow-up to 2014’s Phantom Radio sees the former Screaming Trees frontman thriving in full-on collaboration mode.

“I definitely feel like I’m a better songwriting than I was 15 years ago,” Lanegan explains in a press release. “But part of the way that I stay interested in making music is by collaborating with other people. When I see things through somebody else’s perspective it’s more exciting than if I’m left to my own devices.”

Among those he called upon for assistance are Queens of the Stone Age mastermind and Lanegan’s frequent studio partner Josh Homme, Greg Dulli of The Afghan Whigs, longtime producer extraordinaire Alain Johannes, and London-based multi-instrumentalist Duke Garwood. Rob Marshall, an English artist Lanegan befriended way back in 2008, also helped to co-write six of Gargoyle’s 10 tracks. Marshall’s music is said to have “fitted perfectly with the direction Mark had been pondering: in essence, a more expansive progression from the moody Krautrock-influenced electronica textures of his two previous albums.”

In anticipation of the LP, Lanegan has shared the rumbling lead single “Nocturne”, which can be heard in full below.

Gargoyle Artwork:

Gargoyle Tracklist:

01. Deaths Head Tattoo

02. Nocturne

03. Blue Blue Sea

04. Beehive

05. Sister

06. Emperor

07. Goodbye To Beauty

08. Drunk On Destruction

09. First Day Of Winter

10. Old Swan