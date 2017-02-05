Prior to the kick-off of Super Bowl XI, Marvel thrilled fans with a new teaser for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Due in theaters May 5th, the film finds the hodgepodge group of super heroes travel throughout the cosmos in search of Peter Quill’s (Chris Pratt) true parentage.

Alongside Pratt, the film returns Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Michael Rooker (Yondu Udonta), and Karen Gillian (Nebula). New comers to the cast include Kurt Russell (Ego) and Sylvester Stallone. James Gunn once again directs.

As was the case with the first film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 promises to feature a stellar soundtrack. Case in point: Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” soundtracks the today’s preview.