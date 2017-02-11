Marvel marks beginning of Avengers: Infinity War production with “First Look” teaser

Production is officially underway on Avengers: Infinity War, and Marvel is treating fans to an early look at the heroes in action. Tonight, the studio shared a video from the first day of the film’s production on January 23rd.

Right away, we receive confirmation of long-standing rumors that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord are part of the massive cast, as the two appear alongside Iron Man, a.k.a. Robert Downey Jr. The clip also features words from MCU mastermind Kevin Feige and directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

Alongside Holland, Pratt, and Downey Jr., the film stars Josh Brolin (Thanos), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Sebastian Stan (Winter Solider), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Paul Bettany (Vision), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Vin Diesel (Groot), Dave Bautista (Drax), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), and Benicio del Toro (The Collector), among others.

Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled to be released on May 4th, 2018.