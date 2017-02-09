CoSigned singer-songwriter Matthew E. White and British musician Flo Morrissey came together last month to give us Gentlewoman, Ruby Man, a covers album comprised of selections from Leonard Cohen, Frank Ocean, James Blake, and more. The two brought their collaborative studio effort to life on Wednesday with an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The dynamic duo’s TV debut, it featured a smooth and seductive performance of the Bee Gees classic “Grease”. White and Morrissey — both with long locks and sleek, black threads — were accompanied by Colbert’s resident house band, Jon Batiste & Stay Human.

Get your groove on and check it out above.