Maynard James Keenan joins Tool in the studio as they work on new album

Maynard James Keenan typically avoids joining Tool in the studio until the vast majority of music is written, which makes the following update extremely promising.

According to band’s website, Keenan is currently “working on vocals for some of the new Tool material.” So that “he has more room to breathe and a better vocal booth,” the band “has temporarily moved some of their gear into a larger space across town,” the update adds.

This is certainly a positive development in the wake of Keenan’s recent comments implying the band had hit “roadblocks” in recording their new album. Even so, after a 10-year drought between new releases, fans know better than to get too hyped.

One thing we do know for sure: Tool are set to return the road this summer with festival appearances at Governors Ball in New York City and Boston Calling.