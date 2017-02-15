Mel Gibson in talks to direct Suicide Squad sequel

Following the success of his Oscar-nominated film Hacksaw Ridge, Mel Gibson is in the midst of a career resurgence. He recently signed on to star opposite Vince Vaughn in a film about police brutality, and he’s also getting serious about a sequel to Passion of the Christ. Now, The Hollywood Reporter brings word of a third project, and a surprising one at that.

(Read: Mel Gibson’s Back From Hell and He Wants a Happy Ending)

Gibson is being courted by Warner Bros. to direct its forthcoming Suicide Squad sequel. THR cautions that a deal is not official, but adds that Gibson is at the top of the studio’s list to succeed director David Ayer, who is currently working on DC’s female-led superhero flick with Margo Robbie.

Directed by Ayers and starring Robbie, Will Smith, Jai Courtney, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Cara Delevingne, and Jared Leto, the DC Comics anti-hero epic was released last summer to lukewarm reviews. Nevertheless, the film has grossed $745 million worldwide and a sequel is being fast-tracked by WB.