Metallica announce North American stadium tour, and they promise that their mics will be working

On the heels of their onstage collaboration with Lady Gaga at the Grammys, Metallica have announced a proper North American tour in support of last year’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

The jaunt kicks off this May at Baltimore’s Bank Stadium and finds the Bay Area legends trekking across the States alongside Avenged Sevenfold, Volbeat, and Gojira. Eh, would have preferred the Fame Monster, but what are you gonna do?

Consult the full itinerary below, and rest assured: their mics will be turned on.

Metallica 2017 Tour Dates:

03/01 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

03/03 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

03/05 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

03/25 – São Paulo, BZ @ Lollapalooza Brazil

03/31 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

04/01 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

05/10 – Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium *^

05/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field *^

05/14 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *^

05/17 – Uniondale, NY @ New Coliseum ^

05/19 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium ^

05/21 – Columbus, OH @ Rock On The Range

06/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium ^

06/07 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field *^

06/11 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium *^

06/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome *

06/16 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium *

06/18 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *

07/05 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium *^

07/07 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium *^

07/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Suntrust Park *^

07/12 – Detroit, MI @ Comercia Park *^

07/14 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’Ete

07/16 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre *^

07/19 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau *^

07/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl *+

08/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium *+

08/06 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *+

08/09 – Seattle, WA @ Centurylink Field *+

08/14 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place *+

08/16 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium *+

* = w/ Avenged Sevenfold

^ = w/ Volbeat

+ = w/ Gojira