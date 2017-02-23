Following in the footsteps of the surreal “T-Shirt” and celebratory “Bad and Boujee”, Atlanta trio Migos have released another memorable music video for the Culture stand-out track “Deadz.” Watch it above.

Since the subject of “Deadz” is counting money, it only makes sense that Ellen’s latest favorite rap group was given the budget and creative freedom to see the concept to its fruition. Directed by Daps, the video opens with producer Cardo conducting a full orchestra before panning to the rappers themselves. Alongside punchline king and featured artist 2 Chainz, they count stacks of money while rapping their verses.

It’s mostly standard rap video fare turned up a few notches until they flip through bands of money over the caskets of Benjamin Franklin, George Washington, and Abraham Lincoln. It seems like the smell of money is enough to open the eyes of even the most dead of presidents.

Migos will be joining Future on his Nobody Safe Tour