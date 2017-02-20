Last week, the ever-wonderful Ellen DeGeneres brought together the likes of Migos, Big Sean, and Lin-Manuel Miranda to remix a song called “Read It”. The original track was written by North Carolina school teacher Michael Bonner, who helps his second grade students learn by teaching them to pen raps about their lessons. Very cute.

Today, Migos’ Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff do DeGeneres another solid by appearing on her show for the first time to perform their smash single “Bad and Boujee”. While the Culture hit is a party-starter in and of itself, perhaps the most entertaining part of the whole bit is watching the audience get down — there are some good moves as well as more than a few atrocious ones. Check it out above.

Migos will soon be joining Future on his star-studded Nobody Safe Tour.