Photo by David Brendan Hall

Despite dropping almost two years ago, Miguel’s Grammy-nominated Wildheart is still giving us life. Today, an alternate version of the LP’s closing track “damned” has been unveiled and it features additional contributions from renowned producer DJ Premier.

Re-dubbed “2 Lovin U”, this different iteration sees the Gang Starr beatmaker taking a more streamlined approach. Here, the gritty vibes and clattering percussion of the original are swapped for a lustrous polish and the occasional throwback turntable scratch. It’s a departure from the Wildheart take we all know and love, yet is very much in Miguel’s wheelhouse considering the crooner extraordinaire is comfortable straddling any genre.

Stream it down below.

And here’s the original for comparison: