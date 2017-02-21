Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Miguel and DJ Premier are addicted “2 Lovin U” on new collaborative song — listen

A sleek, alternate take on Wildheart closing track "damned"

by
on February 21, 2017, 10:31am
0 comments
photo by david brendan hall

Photo by David Brendan Hall

Despite dropping almost two years ago, Miguel’s Grammy-nominated Wildheart is still giving us life. Today, an alternate version of the LP’s closing track “damned” has been unveiled and it features additional contributions from renowned producer DJ Premier.

Re-dubbed “2 Lovin U”, this different iteration sees the Gang Starr beatmaker taking a more streamlined approach. Here, the gritty vibes and clattering percussion of the original are swapped for a lustrous polish and the occasional throwback turntable scratch. It’s a departure from the Wildheart take we all know and love, yet is very much in Miguel’s wheelhouse considering the crooner extraordinaire is comfortable straddling any genre.

Stream it down below.

And here’s the original for comparison:

Previous Story
Katy Perry visits a dystopian amusement park in “Chained to the Rhythm” music video — watch
Next Story
Pixies announce new US tour dates for September and October
No comments
More Stories