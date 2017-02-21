Modern Baseball cancel upcoming tour to focus on band members’ mental health

Photo by Killian Young

Modern Baseball have announced the cancellation of their planned spring tour. The emo rock revivalists have also apparently pulled out of scheduled appearances at Shaky Knees, Forecastle Festival, and Boston Calling.

In a post on the band’s Facebook page, guitarist/vocalist Jake Ewald said strain on the group’s “[mental] health and friendships” led them to “to take a break from Modern Baseball for a little while.”

“Over the past few months the band has become an immense source of anxiety for me, and it wasn’t until I opened up to Sean [Huber], Ian [Farmer], and Brendan [Lukens] about it that we realized we were all feeling the same way,” Ewald wrote. “The project we started as a source of joy and positive expression had become something that was slowly eating away at our mental health and our friendships. We have been championing the importance of mental health for a while now, and we recently realized that it would be wrong for us to ignore our own health any longer.”

The note came attached to an image of the contact information for a number of mental health and suicide prevention hotlines written on the back of Modern Baseball’s latest LP, Holy Ghost. Read the whole message below.

The spring tour was set to feature Kevin Devine and The Goddamn Band, Sorority Noise, and The Obsessives. Both Devine and Sorority Noise have said they are working on plans to make up the canceled dates. Find their tweeted notes below.

Modern Baseball has announced that they will be taking a break to focus on their mental health and we hope for truly the best for them — Sorority Noise (@sororitynoise) February 21, 2017

Please stay tuned as we’ll need your support and your ears. thank you always. — Sorority Noise (@sororitynoise) February 21, 2017

https://twitter.com/KevinDevineTwit/status/83416483506784256