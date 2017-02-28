Modest Mouse announce US tour dates

Photo by Ben Kaye

Last month, Napa Valley’s BottleRock revealed Modest Mouse will be among the acts playing the three-day music and wine festival. Now, the indie rock stalwarts have announced a US tour which kicks off May 23rd in Spokane, Washington at the Knitting Factory.

(Read: Modest Mouse in 10 Songs)

The over 20-year veterans will be playing shows throughout the West Coast and some of the Midwest, including several dates in California and stops in Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and more. Check out the full tour schedule below.

Last year, Modest Mouse co-headlined a tour with pop punk luminaries Brand New in support of 2015’s comeback album Strangers to Ourselves.

Modest Mouse Tour Dates:

05/23 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

05/24 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

05/26 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley Festival

05/28 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

05/30 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

05/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom (Outdoors)

06/02 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

06/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

06/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex (Rockwell Room)

06/06 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

06/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

06/09 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

06/10 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl