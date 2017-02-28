Modest Mouse announce US tour dates

Photo by Ben Kaye
Last month, Napa Valley’s BottleRock revealed Modest Mouse will be among the acts playing the three-day music and wine festival. Now, the indie rock stalwarts have announced a US tour which kicks off May 23rd in Spokane, Washington at the Knitting Factory.
(Read: Modest Mouse in 10 Songs)
The over 20-year veterans will be playing shows throughout the West Coast and some of the Midwest, including several dates in California and stops in Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and more. Check out the full tour schedule below.
Last year, Modest Mouse co-headlined a tour with pop punk luminaries Brand New in support of 2015’s comeback album Strangers to Ourselves.
Modest Mouse Tour Dates:
05/23 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
05/24 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
05/26 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley Festival
05/28 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater
05/30 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
05/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom (Outdoors)
06/02 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
06/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
06/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex (Rockwell Room)
06/06 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
06/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
06/09 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
06/10 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl