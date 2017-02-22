Montebello Rockfest reveals 2017 lineup: Rammstein, QOTSA, Iggy Pop to headline

Montebello Rockfest is Canada’s equivalent to Riot Fest, bringing together prominent rock acts of the ’90s, 2000s, and today for a weekend’s worth of nostalgia and head-banging. This year’s lineup is especially impressive boasting German heavy metal lords Rammstein alongside Queens of the Stone Age, Iggy Pop, At the Drive-In, Wu-Tang Clan, Megadeth, and The Offspring.

Also playing the festival are Bad Religion, AFI, The Specials, Eagles of Death Metal, 311, Messhuggah, Converge, Pennywise, Jello Biafra & The Guantanamo School, PUP, Lucero, American Nightmare, Thursday, Goldfinger, and more.

Rockfest goes down June 22nd – 25th in Montebello, Canada. Get more details, including ticket information, via the festival’s website.