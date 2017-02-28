Montreal’s Osheaga Festival reveals jam-packed 2017 lineup

Montreal’s Osheaga Music Festival has revealed its 2017 lineup.

Muse, The Weeknd, and Lorde top the expansive bill, which also includes Alabama Shakes, Justice, Solange, MGMT, Liam Gallagher, Broken Social Scene, Father John Misty, The Shins, Belle and Sebastian, Run the Jewels, Die Antwoord, Cage the Elephant, Tegan and Sara, Crystal Castles, De La Soul, Death From Above 1979, Local Natives, London Grammar, Nicolas Jaar, Danny Brown, Sampha, Angel Olsen, Little Dragon, Car Seat Headrest, BadBadNotGood, Noname, Cloud Nothings, Dawes, Strand of Oaks, PUP, Whitney, Hamilton Leithauser, Beach Slang, Swet Shop Boys, and The Districts.

Also playing are Major Lazer, Foster the People, Vance Joy, Milky Chance, Phantogram, Glass Animals, Majid Jordan, Mick Jenkins, Lil Uzi Vert, Tove Lo, Flatbush Zombies, George Ezra, Foxygen, Maggie Rogers, SOHN, Nina Kraviz, Temples, The Lemon Twigs, Matoma, Bishop Briggs, Denzel Curry, Plants and Animals, Arkells, Sofi Tukker, Andy Shauf, and Snails, among others.

Osheaga goes down August 4th – 6th at Parc Jean-Drapeau. General admission and VIP passes are now onsale.