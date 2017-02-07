Morrissey announces first tour dates of 2017

Photo by Philip Cosores

Last year, Morrissey postponed several US tour dates after his touring keyboardist fell ill. The remainder of the trek was ultimately scrapped after the singer’s management company pulled funding.

Now that he’s had a few months to get healthy and find new representation, Morrissey is ready to return to the road. In April, he’ll play a string in California, Arizona, and Texas, as well as a festival appearance in Guadalajara, Mexico. See the docket below.

Morrissey 2017 Tour Dates:

04/01 – Guadalajara, MX @ Roxy Festival

04/08 – Santa Ana, CA @ When We Were Young Festival

04/10 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre

04/12 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

04/14 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

04/15 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre