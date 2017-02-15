Featured photo by Geneviève Elverum

A Crow Looked at Me, the new album from Mount Eerie, is without a doubt going to be the most tragic release of 2017. Phil Elverum wrote the record in the wake of the death of his wife, Geneviève Castrée. The result is a heartbreakingly personal account of true loss, as heard on lead single “Real Death” and highlighted again on new track “Ravens”.

Over meditative guitar and softly thumping percussive heartbeats, Elverum recounts the month following his wife’s passing. Every single line is painfully affecting, but perhaps none as tangibly so as, “I watched you die in this room, then I gave your clothes away/ I’m sorry, I had to/ And now I’ll move/ I will move with our daughter.” It’s gorgeous for all its pain, and you can listen via the above video, composed of footage Elverum and Castrée shot in the months before her death.

A Crow Looked At Me is out March 24th via P.W. Elverum & Sun.

A Crow Looked At Me Tracklist:

01. Real Death

02. Seaweed

03. Ravens

04. Forest Fire

05. Swims

06. My Chasm

07. When I Take Out The Garbage At Night

08. Emptiness pt. 2

09. Toothbrush/Trash

10. Soria Moria

11. Crow

Elverum has also announced the first tour behind A Crow Looked at Me.

Mount Eerie 2017 Tour Dates:

04/04 – Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall

04/06 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Library

04/09 – Santa Ana, CA @ When We Were Young Fest

04/10 – San Diego, CA @ Irenic

04/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

04/14 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

04/17 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

04/18 – Olympia, WA @ Obsidian

04/12-14 – Arcosanti, AZ @ FORM Arcosanti