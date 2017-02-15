Featured photo by Geneviève Elverum
A Crow Looked at Me, the new album from Mount Eerie, is without a doubt going to be the most tragic release of 2017. Phil Elverum wrote the record in the wake of the death of his wife, Geneviève Castrée. The result is a heartbreakingly personal account of true loss, as heard on lead single “Real Death” and highlighted again on new track “Ravens”.
Over meditative guitar and softly thumping percussive heartbeats, Elverum recounts the month following his wife’s passing. Every single line is painfully affecting, but perhaps none as tangibly so as, “I watched you die in this room, then I gave your clothes away/ I’m sorry, I had to/ And now I’ll move/ I will move with our daughter.” It’s gorgeous for all its pain, and you can listen via the above video, composed of footage Elverum and Castrée shot in the months before her death.
A Crow Looked At Me is out March 24th via P.W. Elverum & Sun.
A Crow Looked At Me Tracklist:
01. Real Death
02. Seaweed
03. Ravens
04. Forest Fire
05. Swims
06. My Chasm
07. When I Take Out The Garbage At Night
08. Emptiness pt. 2
09. Toothbrush/Trash
10. Soria Moria
11. Crow
Elverum has also announced the first tour behind A Crow Looked at Me.
Mount Eerie 2017 Tour Dates:
04/04 – Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall
04/06 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Library
04/09 – Santa Ana, CA @ When We Were Young Fest
04/10 – San Diego, CA @ Irenic
04/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
04/14 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
04/17 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
04/18 – Olympia, WA @ Obsidian
04/12-14 – Arcosanti, AZ @ FORM Arcosanti