Mysteryland USA reveals 2017 lineup: LCD Soundsystem, Run the Jewels, Die Antwoord, and more

Plus: Major Lazer, Cashmere Cat, A-Trak, Clams Casino, Holy Ghost!, and Mount Kimbie

on February 09, 2017, 10:50am
The fourth annual Mysteryland USA will take place June 9th – 12th in Bethel Woods, New York (the site of Woodstock ’69). The lineup boasts LCD Soundsystem, Run the Jewels, Die Antwoord, Major Lazer, Cashmere Cat, A-Trak, Clams Casino, Holy Ghost!, and Mount Kimbie.

Also playing are G-Eazy, Big Gigantic, RL Grime, Porter Robinson, Boys Noize, Skream, Baauer, Robert DeLong, Jamie Jones, Duke Dumont, Guy Gerber, Bob Moses, Giraffage, Goldroom, Jazz Cartier, Illenium, Eats Everything, and Kungs, among others.

Three-day and VIP passes are now on sale.

