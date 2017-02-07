Photo by Bryan Allen Lamb

Every single shared thus far from Ne-Hi’s upcoming sophomore album, Offers, has had a slightly different vibe. There was the wistful “Stay Young”, the scuzzy “Buried on the Moon”, and the droning title track. New single “Sisters” once again finds the CoSigned Chicago outfit shifting moods, this time straight into jangle pop territory.

The most playful song yet from the follow-up to the band’s 2014 self-titled debut, “Sisters” bounces along on reverb dipped guitars as they progress through bright chords. Though the music has a breezy vibe, the lyrics hint that those gusts may be more destructive than refreshing. “There you go falling apart/ Everyone making a start,” the band sings together. “There you go falling apart/ But it’s no bother.”

Take a listen below.

Offers is out February 24th via Ne-Hi’s new label home, Grand Jury. The band will tour the record extensively throughout spring, and you can find their complete schedule here.