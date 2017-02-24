Whiteout Conditions is the upcoming record from The New Pornographers, expected to hit streets on April 7th. The Canadian outfit’s seventh full-length overall follows 20140’s Brill Bruisers and is being teased today with a new track called “This is the World of Theatre”.

Whereas lead single “High Ticket Attractions” was an A.C. Newman-led affair speckled with synths, this latest LP preview sees Neko Case in the driver’s seat. She’s got a guitar in hand and a pocketful of lovely melodies.

Stream it down below.

Along with the new offering, Newman has curated a playlist of songs he’s been spinning lately. The mix includes Run the Jewels, PJ Harvey, Angel Olsen, Spoon, White Reaper, Beck, and Noname, and can be heard below.

Whiteout Conditions Tracklist:

01. Play Money

02. Whiteout Conditions

03. High Ticket Attractions

04. This is the World of the Theatre

05. Darling Shade

06. Second Sleep

07. Colosseums

08. We’ve Been Here Before

09. Juke

10. Clockwise

11. Avalanche Alley