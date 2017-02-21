Ottawa Bluesfest reveals 2017 lineup: Tom Petty, LCD Soundsystem, MUSE to headline

Ottawa Bluesfest has revealed its 2017 lineup. Coinciding with Canada’s 150th anniversary, this year’s mega fest goes July 6th – 16th at LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa, Ontario.

The lineup boasts Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, LCD Soundsystem, MUSE, Flume, The Shins, Tegan & Sara, Death From Above 1979, Migos, Fetty Wap, Gary Clark Jr., Live, Phantogram, Lil Yachty, and Peter Wolf.

Also performing are Pink, 50 Cent, Toby Keith, Melissa Etheridge, Brandi Carlile, Jake Owen, Xavier Rudd, Sam Roberts Band, RL Grime, DJ Mustard, Bob Moses, Pokey LaFarge, Foy Vance, and A Tribe Called Red, among others.

Tickets to the festival go on sale beginning Thursday, February 23rd. Click here for more details.