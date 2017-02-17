The tale of unlikely bedfellows Parquet Courts and Bun B today reaches its climax. Last summer, the indie rockers were performing their Human Performance track “Captive of the Sun” on Colbert when the UGK rapper unexpectedly appeared for a verse of his own. Now, the collaborators have revealed the studio version of the remade track via the lyric video below.

“Captive of the Sun” is also available as a very limited-edition 12-inch via Rough Trade. The B-side features a “Chopped Not Slopped” remix of the cut from Bun B’s fellow Houstonians DJ Candlestick and OG Ron C.