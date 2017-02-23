Photo by Autumn Andel

The return of Michael Angelakos continues today with the seventh — yes, seventh — new Passion Pit song of the week. Following “Inner Dialogue”, “Somewhere Up There”, “I’m Perfect”, “Moonbeam”, “Hey K”, and “You Have the Right”, the synthpop out has shared a demo version of a track called “The Undertow”.

Like many of the other recently released songs, “The Undertow” finds Angelakos practicing considerable restraint. There’s a funky R&B rhythm thumbing along under twinkling, pitched synthesizers and a simple but bright melody. The vibe fits perfectly with what appears to be shaping up as a new album entitled, Tremendous Sea of Love, especially as Angelakos sings on the layered refrain, “Love until you bleed/ Love until you bleed and see.” Listen below.

As with all the Sea of Love tracks, the song comes via the YouTube page for The Wishart Group, Angelakos’ newly launched artist advocacy company.