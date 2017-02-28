Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Passion Pit roll out eighth new song of the month “Tremendous Sea of Love” — listen

Synthpop outfit continues to tease a follow-up to 2015's Kindred

by
on February 28, 2017, 5:18pm
0 comments
photo by philip cosores

Photo by Philip Cosores

Michael Angelakos gave us a Christmas album for the winter, and it looks like Passion Pit may have an LP in the works for the spring. Today, the band — synthpop’s prolific counterpart to Future — has unfurled its eighth (!) new song in the month of February. It’s titled “Tremendous Sea of Love” and plays out like a soothing instrumental elixir.

If the clues are to be believed, this new offering is the title track of Passion Pit’s forthcoming Kindred follow-up. It comes after previous tracks “Inner Dialogue”“Somewhere Up There”“I’m Perfect”, “Moonbeam”“Hey K”“You Have the Right”, and “The Undertow”, and follows Angelakos’ launching of The Wishart Group, an artist advocacy group.

Stream “Tremendous Sea of Love” below.

Previous Story
Kweku Collins shares new single “International Business Trip” — listen
Next Story
Modest Mouse announce US tour dates
No comments
More Stories