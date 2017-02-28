Photo by Philip Cosores

Michael Angelakos gave us a Christmas album for the winter, and it looks like Passion Pit may have an LP in the works for the spring. Today, the band — synthpop’s prolific counterpart to Future — has unfurled its eighth (!) new song in the month of February. It’s titled “Tremendous Sea of Love” and plays out like a soothing instrumental elixir.

If the clues are to be believed, this new offering is the title track of Passion Pit’s forthcoming Kindred follow-up. It comes after previous tracks “Inner Dialogue”, “Somewhere Up There”, “I’m Perfect”, “Moonbeam”, “Hey K”, “You Have the Right”, and “The Undertow”, and follows Angelakos’ launching of The Wishart Group, an artist advocacy group.

Stream “Tremendous Sea of Love” below.