Passion Pit share touching new single “Somewhere Up There” — listen

Second single in as many days

by
on February 14, 2017, 4:23pm
Just yesterday, Passion Pit dropped the stuttery “Inner Dialogue”. Now, the indie pop group is back with another new single.

“Somewhere Up There” is made up of a few different segments. It opens with shimmery synths and a buoyant bassline, but switches up the production several times before and after the skit about a mother and child’s bond which occurs midway through the song. Finally, it closes out with a touching outro featuring a voicemail message from frontman Michael Angelakos’ mother. Take a listen below.

Like “Inner Dialogue”, today’s single is released through the YouTube page of Angelakos’ newly launched artist advocacy company, The Wishart Group. The project is dedicated to supporting musicians by providing them with legal, educational and healthcare services, with a focus on mental health.

