Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Passion Pit unveil third new song of the week in “I’m Perfect” — listen

It's possible the follow-up to 2015's Kindred could here sooner than we thought

by
on February 15, 2017, 4:19pm
0 comments
Passion Pit // Photo by Autumn Andel

Photo by Autumn Andel

Less than two months removed from the release of his solo holiday album, Merry Christmas, Mr. Fields, frontman Michael Angelakos and the rest of Passion Pit are back in the swing of things. This week, Angelakos launched The Wishart Group, an advocacy project that’s dedicated to providing musicians with legal, educational, and healthcare services, as well as used its YouTube page to share a pair of Passion Pit songs, “Inner Dialogue” and “Somewhere Up There”. He’s let loose another today in “I’m Perfect”, a buoyant indie pop cut outfitted with whirring synths.

Stream it down below.

Though Passion Pit have yet to announce a new album, it’s worth noting that each of their new YouTube uploads features the hashtag #seaoflove, a phrase the band singled out in a tweet last month.

Previous Story
Martin Shkreli to play unreleased Wu-Tang Clan tracks and more at special Webster Hall event
No comments
More Stories