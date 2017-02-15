Photo by Autumn Andel

Less than two months removed from the release of his solo holiday album, Merry Christmas, Mr. Fields, frontman Michael Angelakos and the rest of Passion Pit are back in the swing of things. This week, Angelakos launched The Wishart Group, an advocacy project that’s dedicated to providing musicians with legal, educational, and healthcare services, as well as used its YouTube page to share a pair of Passion Pit songs, “Inner Dialogue” and “Somewhere Up There”. He’s let loose another today in “I’m Perfect”, a buoyant indie pop cut outfitted with whirring synths.

Stream it down below.

Though Passion Pit have yet to announce a new album, it’s worth noting that each of their new YouTube uploads features the hashtag #seaoflove, a phrase the band singled out in a tweet last month.