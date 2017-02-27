Patrick Stewart confirms Logan will be his last time playing Professor Xavier

It’s been known for some time that Logan would be Hugh Jackman’s final turn bearing the claws of Wolverine. Patrick Stewart had suggested the film might also be his last time in a wheelchair as Professor Charles Xavier, but now the actor has made it official. Stewart confirmed on The Graham Norton Show that he has indeed decided to retire from the X-Men franchise.

As Stewart told a shocked Jackman and Norton, he made the decision while at a screening of the movie in Berlin. They were watching the “very emotional ending” of the film when Stewart saw Jackman wipe a tear from his eye and realized he had to do the same.

“And then this is what I felt,” he recalled as he grabbed Jackman’s hand. “I swear, that was what happened. Hugh held my hand. And of course, I was done, I was finished. Just weeping and sobbing. But then we had to wait for the credits to roll before we could go up on stage and be introduced. And while the credits were rolling … I realized if this is the end, there is no more perfect and beautiful way to say au revoir, goodbye, adios, than what had just happened. So, I think it’s the end for me too.”

Stewart repeated his story at a SiriusXFM Town Hall event. The decision makes sense, as it’s always difficult to know when to leave a successful franchise, but both actors are making the wise choice to bow out on a high note.

Logan opens in theaters on March 3rd. Watch Stewart make his statement and Jackman discuss leaving Wolverine behind via the video below.

