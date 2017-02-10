Photo by Steven Simko
Pavement co-founder Spiral Stairs, aka Scott Kannberg, will release his first solo album in eight years when Doris & The Daggers drops on March 24th via Domino. We got our first taste of what that album will sound like when he shared the video for “Dance (Cry Wolf)” (featuring Grandaddy frontman Jason Lytle) back in January, and now we have our second in the form of new single “Dundee Man”, which premiered over at Stereogum today. The song is reminiscent of Pavement’s sunnier, more straightforward moments, with a pair of overlaid, reverb-soaked guitar riffs giving way to a jaunty verse about traversing various cities across Scotland.
Check it out below, and pre-order Doris & The Daggers here.
Spiral Stairs 2017 Tour Dates:
03/15 – Austin, TX @ Nine Mile Records and Touring Showcase at Maggie Mae’s Upstairs
03/18 – Austin, TX @ Nick Tangborn’s 6th Annual Secret Handshake Party
04/19 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
04/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident LA
04/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall
04/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Old Ironsides
04/23 – Chico, CA @ Duffy’s
04/24 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
04/25 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern