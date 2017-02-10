Photo by Steven Simko

Pavement co-founder Spiral Stairs, aka Scott Kannberg, will release his first solo album in eight years when Doris & The Daggers drops on March 24th via Domino. We got our first taste of what that album will sound like when he shared the video for “Dance (Cry Wolf)” (featuring Grandaddy frontman Jason Lytle) back in January, and now we have our second in the form of new single “Dundee Man”, which premiered over at Stereogum today. The song is reminiscent of Pavement’s sunnier, more straightforward moments, with a pair of overlaid, reverb-soaked guitar riffs giving way to a jaunty verse about traversing various cities across Scotland.

Check it out below, and pre-order Doris & The Daggers here.

Spiral Stairs 2017 Tour Dates:

03/15 – Austin, TX @ Nine Mile Records and Touring Showcase at Maggie Mae’s Upstairs

03/18 – Austin, TX @ Nick Tangborn’s 6th Annual Secret Handshake Party

04/19 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

04/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident LA

04/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

04/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Old Ironsides

04/23 – Chico, CA @ Duffy’s

04/24 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

04/25 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern