Perfume Genius announces summer tour ahead of new album

Photo by Inez & Vinoodh
Perfume Genius, the ever-evolving musical project of artist Mike Hadreas, piqued ears with 2010’s raw, confessional Learning, but has since stamped his own twisted mark on the pop landscape, especially with 2014’s Too Bright. Now, we’ve learned that Perfume Genius’ fourth LP is imminent, and with it a tour that runs from May to June and includes a stop at Justin Vernon’s Eaux Claires Festival. Avant-gospel singer serpentwithfeet will open on all May dates.
Before the tour, Hadreas will play a one-off show in March with Weyes Blood at Texas’ Marfa Myths festival.
A title for the album has yet to be revealed for Hadreas’ new album, but it seems to be continuing in the vein of Too Bright’s dark, glam-pop sound. A press release describes it as “merging church music, makeout music, R&B, art pop, krautrock, and queer soul into his take on stadium anthems.”
And who doesn’t want to make out at church?
Perfume Genius 2017 Tour Dates:
05/10 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick Lounge
05/11 – Toronto, ON @ Virgin Mobile Mod Club
05/12 -Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
05/13 – Boston, MA @ Royale
05/15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
05/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/19 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
05/21 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
05/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo
05/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
05/25 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
06/16 – Eau Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival
06/17 – Eau Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival
07/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
07/16 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
07/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent