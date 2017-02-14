Perfume Genius announces summer tour ahead of new album

Photo by Inez & Vinoodh

Perfume Genius, the ever-evolving musical project of artist Mike Hadreas, piqued ears with 2010’s raw, confessional Learning, but has since stamped his own twisted mark on the pop landscape, especially with 2014’s Too Bright. Now, we’ve learned that Perfume Genius’ fourth LP is imminent, and with it a tour that runs from May to June and includes a stop at Justin Vernon’s Eaux Claires Festival. Avant-gospel singer serpentwithfeet will open on all May dates.

Before the tour, Hadreas will play a one-off show in March with Weyes Blood at Texas’ Marfa Myths festival.

A title for the album has yet to be revealed for Hadreas’ new album, but it seems to be continuing in the vein of Too Bright’s dark, glam-pop sound. A press release describes it as “merging church music, makeout music, R&B, art pop, krautrock, and queer soul into his take on stadium anthems.”

And who doesn’t want to make out at church?

Perfume Genius 2017 Tour Dates:

05/10 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick Lounge

05/11 – Toronto, ON @ Virgin Mobile Mod Club

05/12 -Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

05/13 – Boston, MA @ Royale

05/15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/19 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

05/21 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

05/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo

05/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

05/25 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

06/16 – Eau Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival

06/17 – Eau Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival

07/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

07/16 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

07/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent