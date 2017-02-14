Contact is the forthcoming album from Pharmakon, the industrial noise project of Margaret Chardiet. Due to hit shelves next month through Sacred Bones, the six-track effort examines the relationships between our physical bodies, minds, and one another.

Following the lead single, January’s “Transmission”, Chardiet has unboxed the LP’s closing number in “No Natural Order”. Harsh and unrelenting, it sounds like two pieces of thick metal thrashing violently against each other. The intensity isn’t just for show, either, as the song is Chardiet’s way of pointing out our hubris as humans.

“With ‘Natural Order’ defined as the concept that humans have an inherent right (and therefore implied responsibility) to continue the human species, which claims humanity as the center of everything in existence — the sole sentient being, master of the universe — I argue that there is NO NATURAL ORDER (and no positive law, and no divine law),” she tells NPR. She explains further:

“That there is no single true history or truth; that all societies, all systems of law, all systems of logic, are constructs that may be deconstructed. We own and are owed nothing. Our existence is chance by nature. No better than a hog or slab of stone. Just cells in a virus.

My interest in making this argument is to point out that if humans could relinquish their ridiculous dream of ownership over the “right” of existence, that they can also relinquish their ridiculous hopes of control over one another. I believe the theory that humans are the chosen custodians of the universe is toxic, and inevitably leads us to the conclusion that in fact some of us have more of a right than others. That this is the source for much of our struggle of power over each other. To stake our claim, find our place. To give our lives meaning over others. If we accept that it’s all meaningless, perhaps we could stop cannibalizing ourselves, and ironically have a chance of surviving as a species. Not that it matters if we do.”

Stream “Natural Order” below.

Contact, the follow-up to 2014’s excellent Bestial Burden, arrives March 31st.

Contact Tracklist:

01. Nakedness of Need

02. Sentient

03. Transmission

04. Sleepwalking Form

05. Somatic

06. No Natural Order