Next month, Boston indie rockers Pile will drop a new album titled A Hairshirt of Purpose. Due out via Exploding in Sound, it serves as their fifth overall and the follow-up to 2015’s well-received You’re Better Than This.

The 13-track collection was recorded in their hometown at the Record Co., a space whose big windows afforded Pile views that would directly influence their music. “We were at home and we could see the sun and I think both of those things lent themselves to a more focused and deliberate record,” guitarist/vocalist Rick Maguire explained in a press statement.

(Read: Pile: You’re Cooler Than This)

January saw the release of lead single “Texas”; now, Pile are back with a second offering in “Dogs”. Not unlike the band’s previous material, the track is replete with seamless peaks and valleys, crunchy guitars and Maguire’s hollowed howl. Speaking to Stereogum, Maguire detailed the coming together of the song and how it relates to the rest of the LP:

“That was written on tour in 2015. I felt compelled to write it because the stuff that we were touring on the last record was sort of disjointed and weird — there were a lot of moving parts in those songs. I wanted to write something a little more conventional or standard for this album. But as far as what it it’s about… it definitely speaks to the ‘I’d rather be alone’ sort of vibe that set the tone for the rest of the songs on A Hairshirt Of Purpose. The story that the song is about is a little personal, so I don’t know if I feel like divulging too much information.”

Stream it down below.

A Hairshirt of Purpose lands in stores on March 31st. In support, Pile will hit the road for a US spring tour.

Pile 2017 Tour Dates:

03/16 – Austin, TX @ The Velveeta Room

04/02 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

04/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

04/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Sunnyvale

04/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

04/13 – Washington, DC @ DC9

04/14 – Durham, NC @ Duke Coffeehouse

04/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

04/16 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records

04/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

04/18 – Birmingham, AL @ The Syndicate Lounge

04/19 – Tallahassee, FL @ Club Downunder

04/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

04/21 – Houston, TX @ The Satellite Bar

04/22 – Austin, TX @ Sidewinder

04/23 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

04/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

04/27 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

04/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

04/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

05/02 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

05/03 – Seattle, WA @ The Black Lodge

05/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Loading Dock

05/06 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge

05/07 – Omaha, NE @ River City Star

05/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

05/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

05/11 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

05/12 – Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

05/13 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

05/14 – Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar